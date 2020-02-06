|
|
|
DAVIES William William's family would like to thank friends for the many cards and messages of support during their sad loss.
Special thanks to L.I.V.E.S. Responders, EMAS staff, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance,
Shane Mousley,
both Melton & Oakham
Co-operative Funeralcare Homes and Sally-Anne at The Flower Basin.
Thanks also to Reverend Kevin Ashby for the wonderful service.
Donations to date amount to
over £500 for the Air Ambulance.
Published in Melton Times on Feb. 6, 2020