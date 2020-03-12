Home

Notice Condolences

William Knight Notice
KNIGHT William Ernest
'Bill' Passed away peacefully on Friday 6th March
aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of Pat,
father to the late Gary.
A true gentleman who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Thursday 26th March 2020 at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for the benefit of
British Heart Foundation and/or Diabetes UK may be left in the
donation box at the service or
can be handed to the family.
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
Melton Tel 01664 481201
Published in Melton Times on Mar. 12, 2020
