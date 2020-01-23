|
|
|
SCOTT William Derek
(Bill) Passed away peacefully at home
on 9th January 2020, aged 72 years.
Much loved Husband to Chris
and Dad to Derek.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Asfordby
on Friday 7th February at 10.15am followed by burial
at Asfordby Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Guide Dogs For The Blind may
be placed in the collection box.
All enquiries to
Richard Barnes Funeral Directors
Tel 01664 565311
Published in Melton Times on Jan. 23, 2020