Larry Kolb, Sr., 77 years old, passed away peacefully at his home in Houston, Texas on March 23, 2020. He was born on May 12, 1942 in Henderson, Texas to Hoyt and Evelyn Barker Kolb.

Larry spent his childhood growing up in Houston, Texas where he attended school. He enlisted in the US Navy and spent 3 years serving in California as an airplane mechanic in the Navy Airborne.

Upon returning from the Navy, Larry returned to Houston and went to work for Long Point Roofing. He was a devoted employee and purchased the company a few years later from the owner upon his retirement. He grew the business into a successful company that is still in operation. Larry was a business owner with incredible work ethic. He always took pride in his workmanship, company, and his employees. He was a great person to work for and loved by his employees. Larry's favorite place to be was his ranch in Bedias, Texas. He loved to be out working on his tractor or tending to his cattle. You could find him out in the pasture or in the barn from dusk to dawn. He had a passion for music and always had it playing.

The most important job of his life time was being a husband to his wife, a father to his five children, and Grandpa to his sixteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Larry's family meant the world to him. Larry married the love of his life, Beulah Ruth Karm in 1972 in Houston, Texas. Larry is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, his five children and their spouses Larry and Jill Kolb, Keith and Claire Kolb, Robert and Lisa Killion, Ronald and Michelle Killion, and Robin and Christina Killion, as well as sixteen grandchildren: Meagan Killion, Kristen Killion Hoffman, Robert Killion, Tyler Killion, Danielle Killion Wilson, Savanna Killion Pender, Austin Killion, Kolby Killion, Taylor Killion, Madison Killion, Corbin Killion, Carter Killion, Presley Kolb, Avery Kolb, Wyatt Kolb, and Westin Killion and great-granddaughter Nora Wilson.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the current circumstances, the viewing and funeral services will be held privately. Larry will be laid to rest at Brookside Memorial Park in Houston, Texas on March 26, 2020. He will be greatly missed and his family loves him beyond what words can express.