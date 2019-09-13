Mary Sue Fairchild was born in Graford, TX, to parents David and Lura Jane Wilsonn. She passed away peacefully August 18, 2019, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary Sue grew up Ft. Worth, TX. She was graduate of Paschal High School and Texas Christian University in Ft. Worth.

She was married to the love of her life, William R. Fairchild, for more than 50 years.

She loved to entertain in her home, bringing loved ones and new friends together. She made close friends because she loved easily and made people feel important.

Her humility and ability to love made her strong and resilient. She loved her family unconditionally and we all loved her. She visited family all the time, wherever we were. And she always welcomed us home with a big smile and a hug.

Mary Sue was adventurous and loved to travel. She felt it helped us experience, better understand and love other cultures and people. She and Bill welcomed exchange students, international travelers and expats into their home. She loved theater, art and sports.

She had was dedicated to supporting causes that improved the lives of others. Service was a deeply held and passionate part of her life. She served as a board member of Back Bay Mission in Biloxi. She said that this was the place she felt most like she doing the work of Jesus. She chaired the Board of Governors for the Houston Area Model United Nations, whose goal is to teach students international diplomacy and peaceful resolution of conflict. She was on the mission board for the First Congregational Church of Houston.

Mary Sue is survived by her children: Christa Midkiff and husband Clay, Brock Fairchild and wife Elizabeth, and Erin Roorda and husband Matt; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many friends.

A celebration of her life will be held at First Congregational Church on Beinhorn Road in Houston at 2 pm on Sunday, September 22. All who knew her and loved her are welcome.