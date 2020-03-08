Abel Rodriguez, Sr.
Aug 15, 1955 - Mar 3, 2020
Abel Rodriguez, Sr., 64 a long time resident of Dos Palos, California passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Memorial Hospital in Modesto, California.
Abel was born in Alice, Texas the son of Pablo and Alicia (Arellano) Rodriguez.
Abel met the love of his life Josie and married her in Dos Palos on February 2, 1980.
Abel attended Valley Christian Center. He loved gardening and spending time with his grandchildren and all his family. He will be greatly missed and remembered by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Josie Rodriguez, children: Abel Rodriguez, Jr., Marcella Rodriguez and Adrian Rodriguez, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, one brother and four sisters and many family and friends.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10 am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Dos Palos followed by the Funeral Service at 11 am. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Dos Palos.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 8, 2020