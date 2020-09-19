May 17, 1938 - September 15, 2020Adalberto D. Nunes May 17, 1938 – September 15, 2020. Adalberto D. Nunes was bornin Calheta, Sao Jorge on May 17, 1938 to Francisco and Maria Nunes. He passed away onTuesday, September 15, 2020 in Modesto, California.As a young man he was an avid fisherman, and was known for his skill and bravery ofchallenging the ocean's fish with his grandfather's 14-foot wooden boat. He always caught fish.Adalberto always loved adventure. He immigrated to the United States on May 14, 1963 toChowchilla, California. He worked for two years before he was able to have his beloved wifeand daughter come to the United States. Next, he moved to Merced, California in 1969. Hecontinued to milk cows for another three years. He then set out on another adventure thatlasted over 42 years until he retired. He began his own farming business and there he loved towatch his crops grow. In addition to farming he also liked camping and fishing at the local lakes.His love of fishing was evident. When everyone else struggled to catch a fish, Adalberto wouldfind the big one. He was also very proud of his Portuguese heritage. He was once President ofthe Atwater Pentecostal Association and donated many hours to help this organization andother ones like it.He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Maria C. Nunes, his daughter FernandaWhitfield (Robert) and his three sons Albert Nunes (Rosie), Martin Nunes, and Michael Nunes(Melissa). He has 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren who always enjoyed his companyeven though he never pronounced their names correctly.Viewing and services will be private. The viewing will be held on Wednesday, September23, 2020 from 4:00 to 9:00 PM and a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM at Ivers and AlcornFuneral Home at 901 W. Main Street, Merced, California 95340. A second Rosary will be said byMsgr. Harvey Fonseca at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September24, 2020. The internment will follow directly after at Plainsburg Cemetery, 8943 GilletteAvenue, Merced, California 95341.