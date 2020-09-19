May 17, 1938 - September 15, 2020
Adalberto D. Nunes May 17, 1938 – September 15, 2020. Adalberto D. Nunes was born
in Calheta, Sao Jorge on May 17, 1938 to Francisco and Maria Nunes. He passed away on
Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in Modesto, California.
As a young man he was an avid fisherman, and was known for his skill and bravery of
challenging the ocean's fish with his grandfather's 14-foot wooden boat. He always caught fish.
Adalberto always loved adventure. He immigrated to the United States on May 14, 1963 to
Chowchilla, California. He worked for two years before he was able to have his beloved wife
and daughter come to the United States. Next, he moved to Merced, California in 1969. He
continued to milk cows for another three years. He then set out on another adventure that
lasted over 42 years until he retired. He began his own farming business and there he loved to
watch his crops grow. In addition to farming he also liked camping and fishing at the local lakes.
His love of fishing was evident. When everyone else struggled to catch a fish, Adalberto would
find the big one. He was also very proud of his Portuguese heritage. He was once President of
the Atwater Pentecostal Association and donated many hours to help this organization and
other ones like it.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Maria C. Nunes, his daughter Fernanda
Whitfield (Robert) and his three sons Albert Nunes (Rosie), Martin Nunes, and Michael Nunes
(Melissa). He has 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren who always enjoyed his company
even though he never pronounced their names correctly.
Viewing and services will be private. The viewing will be held on Wednesday, September
23, 2020 from 4:00 to 9:00 PM and a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM at Ivers and Alcorn
Funeral Home at 901 W. Main Street, Merced, California 95340. A second Rosary will be said by
Msgr. Harvey Fonseca at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Thursday, September
24, 2020. The internment will follow directly after at Plainsburg Cemetery, 8943 Gillette
