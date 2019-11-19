Adam Allen Trelatsky
Dec 31, 1984 - Oct 26, 2019
Adam Allen Trelatsky was born on December 31, 1984 in Santa Barbara, California. He passed away on October 26, 2019 in Merced, California where he was a resident for 30 years.
Adam taught private music lessons and was a musician and actor. He was active in the Phoenix Creative Collective of Merced. As well as Playhouse Merced, Gottschalk's Music of Merced and L.A.R.P.
Adam is survived by his parents Kate and Roddy Jackson, brother Matthew Trelatsky of Ohio, Clint Child (Chanda), niece Macy and nephew Cooper of Arizona. He also leaves behind his uncle Tom Trelatsky, aunt Kathy Trelatsky, cousins Phil and Brian Trelatsky and their families, the Mouillesseaux cousins, Joyce and Phil, Brian, Kevin, Stephen and their families, the Winder Family, aunt Jo, uncle Steve, Luke and family, Marshal, Megan and family, as well as his step family, Uncle Rick Jackson (Mary), aunt Annie Rambo (Dawson) and cousins, Laura Moore Schnieder (Jason) and Ryan Moore (Kela), aunt Roseanne Ackerley.
He is preceded in death by his father Norman A. Trelatsky, S.B., CA and all of his grandparents.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 beginning at 4:30 p.m. at Merced Multicultural Arts Center located at 645 W. Main Street, Merced, California 95340. In Lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made to Merced Multicultural Arts Center.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019