Adelaide H Dice
May 3, 1919 - September 2, 2019
She began teaching home economics at Madera High School while she completed her Pupil Personal Services Credential and began a long career of student counseling at Merced High School from which she retired in 1984.
Adelaide was actively involved in the First Presbyterian Church of Chowchilla which later became the Cornerstone Church in Chowchilla. A short list of organizations in which she actively participated include the League of Women Voters, Merced Garden Club, California Retired Teachers Association, Merced Symphony, Sons of Norway and Sweet Adelines.
Adelaide thoroughly enjoyed gardening, quilting, reading, and traveling throughout the world. Her three grandchildren and six great grandchildren were a delight for her to see and spend time with.
She is survived by her three children Jim Dice and his wife Carol, of Fresno, California. - Susan and her husband Len Daughenbaugh, Bishop, California - Peggy and her husband, Steve Walstead, of Berkeley, California.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019