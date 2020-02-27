Adolph John Padilla
May 27, 1953 - Feb 16, 2020
Adolph Padilla was born on May 27, 1953 and passed away at the age of 66 years on February 16, 2020 in Merced, California where he was a resident his whole life.
Adolph was employed with Save Mart for 33 years as a Checker. He was a member of Club Mercedes. Adolph loved his family and friends, and loved watching his grandkids play sports. He also enjoyed fishing, camping and Barbequing.
Adolph was part of the last graduating class at OLM, he went on to play one year of college football at Merced College.
Adolph is survived by his loving wife Veronica Padilla, children; Christine Phan (Phuoc), Cathy Torres (Mauricio), Lavina Flores (Hank), Athena Servin and Rico Ramirez; parents Lucy and Louis Padilla and brother Louie Padilla (Lisa). He also leaves behind his grandchildren Isaiah Aguirre, Misael Aguirre, Isaac Torres, Andrew Torres, Zoe Ruiz, Martin Ruiz, Mila Sanchez, Liam Phan and Addy Phan; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
A vigil service with rosary will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. with recitation of the rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. A memorial mass will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church, 671 East Yosemite Avenue, Merced, California 95340; followed by a celebration of life at Club Mercedes, 569 West 9th Street, Merced, California 95341.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020