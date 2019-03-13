Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adrian Zambrano. View Sign

Adrian Zambrano

August 8, 1928 - March 8, 2019

Adrian Zambrano was born on August 08, 1928 to Josefina Corona and Bernardino Zambrano in Aultan Jalisco Mexico. He passed away on March 08, 2019 at the age of 90, surrounded by all his children, grandchildren and great grandchild.

He was a loving, caring father and husband. He will be most remembered of his funny, mischievous pranks to his Children and then Grandchildren. He would hide your shoes or hide your purse if you left it untended. If not, he would make sure you left with an unwanted onion or garlic in your purse. He had a million saying, one was " Feo * Fuerte Y Formal or Ojo de Gallina.

He was a hard worker and provider. He had a passion for his vegetable, gardening and his beautiful plants. He was a devoted Roman Catholic. He prayed the rosary daily with his beloved wife.

Adrian is survived by his loving wife Rosa F Zambrano of 57 years and children: Rosa A Jarero (Jesus), Maria I Cisneros (Miguel), Rogelio Zambrano (Monica), Alejandra Zambrano, Adrian Zambrano (Kristen), Martha Valadez (Jesse), Aurora Capel (Derrick), Crispina Fuentes (Jesus) and Adolfo Zambrano. Grandchildren: Andres, Christian and Catalina Jarero, Jonathan, Michelle, Matthew, and Isabella Cisneros, Jovanna and Alondra Zambrano, Sophia and Julian Zambrano, Luis and Isaac Valadez, Rosa Elena, Xavier and Adrian Capel, Mariza, Isaiah and Cris Fuentes; Great grand children Caleb Valadez and Rose Jarero. He is also survived by his sister Rosario Garcia.

His parents Josefina Corona and Bernardino Zambrano and siblings Victoria Zambrano and Ramon Garcia preceded him in death.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday March 13, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Atwater Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home with a Rosary to begin at 6:00 p.m. A Mass will be held on Thursday March 14, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Church located at 1200 Lyons Ave. Turlock, CA., burial will follow at Winton District Cemetery

We Love you and Miss you Papa Lindo.

3050 North Winton Way

Atwater , CA 95301

