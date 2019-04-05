Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agustin PeÑA. View Sign

Agustin Peña

Oct 9 1931 - Mar 29 2019

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Agustin Peña. He was born on October 8, 1931. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loved ones on March 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Bertha Peña, two sons George and Carlos Peña, and three daughters Ivonne Peña-Jones, Belinda Peña, and Anabel Peña-Saldivar, 13 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. He is preceded in death by his son Cesar Agustin Peña Jr.

Agustin was a very successful and proud business owner. In his earlier years he owned a chain of tortilla factories. Later he was well known and loved as the owner of Mercedes Restaurant in Merced. Agustin had a wide range of talents, interests, and hobbies at which he excelled. His greatest love was spending time with his family. He was known for his witty sense of humor, warm personality, and loving, kind, and generous nature.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Merced Senior Community Center, 755 W. 15th Street in Merced at 2pm on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

