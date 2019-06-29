Agustin "Augie" Pena
January 12, 1970 - June 29, 2016
These last 3 years have been filled with so much that I know you are a part of in every way you can. Thank you for filling my life with so much eternal Love I feel it to this day. Thank you for our babies and for helping to instill in them their strength, endurance, compassion and commitment to the successes of themselves and those that are a part of their lives. Thank you for giving me the best part of you!
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 29, 2019