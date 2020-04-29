Alan Arancibia
MAR 18, 1949 - APR 14, 2020
Alan Arancibia, a longtime resident passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. He was born in Merced on March 18, 1949 to Henry and Norma Arancibia. In his early 20's, Alan served in the Vietnam War in the United States Army & returned to Merced after his discharge. After returning home, Alan worked in the grocery business at New Deal and Safeway. Alan later went to work for McLane Pacific as a forklift operator and warehousemen for over 25 years until his retirement. In his free time, Alan enjoyed fishing and playing golf with friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Norma; son Phillip and brother Richard Arancibia. Alan is survived by his sons, Alan Walburn and Richard Arancibia; daughter Stacie Arancibia; sister Loretta Stout (Steve); brother Michael Arancibia; grandchildren Kyle, Sedona and Sawyer; great-grandchildren and numerous longtime friends.
Private services will be held with burial at San Joaquin Valley National Ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post #83, 939 W. Main St., Merced, CA 95340 or Hinds Hospice of Merced, 410 W. Main St., Ste. A, Merced, CA 95340.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 29, 2020