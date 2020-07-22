Alan Griffin Boomer
Alan Griffin Boomer (Sept. 8, 1929 – July 15, 2020) passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and loved ones July 15. He was 90 years old. He had battled Parkinson's Disease for many years.
Alan served the community of Turlock and the agriculture industry of the Central Valley for 60 years as General Manager of Federal Land Bank Association of Turlock and as an independent appraiser. Many people also knew him as "the Banjo Man", because he lived his passion for music as the banjo player and singer in several Dixieland Jazz bands, most recently the Creole Jazz Kings.
Alan genuinely loved people. Through his eyes no one was ever a stranger and, in his heart, he was the embodiment of inclusivity, joy, love and kindness. A true gift to his family and community, he was an honorable and self-less man.
Alan lived a long and illustrious life, born in Chowchilla and raised on a dairy, he was the youngest of 4 boys and no stranger to hard work. A self-made man, he put himself through Modesto Junior College and then on to UC Davis where he earned his degree in Agriculture.
He married his high school sweetheart and love-of-his-life, Dora Gertrude Dill, in 1950. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in September this year.
Alan served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean conflict where he and Dora lived in Okinawa for a time. Eventually settling in Turlock, Alan and Dora loved the community and were deeply involved with the Presbyterian Church, activities at the High School, Alan served on the School Board, was a member of Lions Club, etc.
As an avid tennis player Alan enjoyed competing and playing with the local tennis community.
After retirement Alan had the opportunity to serve a larger agriculture community as a liaison for the U.S. Government providing grants for farmers to countries such as Jamaica. Al and Dora lived in Jamaica for a year where they had a glorious 'working vacation'.
He is survived by his wife Dora Boomer, eldest son, Greg Boomer of Susanville, CA; his daughter Jacquie Boomer Adams of Monterey, CA; and his son Roger Boomer of Coronado, CA. He has 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren whose pictures cover the refrigerator and every wall of their Turlock home.
In honor of Alan's memory and his love for music, contributions may be made to The Alan Boomer Music Education Scholarship Fund at Valley Music Institute, an inclusive music school for all ages serving the Central Valley Community. https://www.facebook.com/donate/2708404126150731/?fundraiser_source=after_edit
Valley Music Institute (209) 543-2066
A celebration of Life will be planned for the Summer of 2021. www.cvobituaries.com