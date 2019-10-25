Albert Correa
JUL 12, 1923 - OCT 17, 2019
Albert T. Correa was born on July 12, 1923 to Zacarias Correa and Luz Garcez in Tempe AZ. He passed away on October 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.
Albert belonged to the Elks Lodge, the American Legion and he was a WWII Veteran. He is survived by his longtime companion Erma Pedata of Fort Mohave, AZ. His stepdaughter Cheryl Foster of Laughlin, NV. His brothers Roque (Carmen) Garcez of Merced, Joe (Jennie) Garcez of Merced and Sirilo (Angelica) Garcez of Phoenix, AZ. He is preceded in death by his parents Zacarias Correa and Luz Garcez; his stepfather Sirilo Garcez, his sister Juana Avalos, his wife Wanda Correa and his brother Alfonso Correa.
There will be a visitation for Albert on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, located at 1490 B Street, Merced, CA. A Chapel Blessing will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home with interment following at Madera Cemetery District, Madera, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 25, 2019