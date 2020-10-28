1/1
Albert Faria
1951 - 2020
April 9, 1951 - October 21, 2020
Albert Faria, (Chowchilla) passed away on October 21, 2020 at the age of 69.
Born April 9, 1951, the second son born of Manuel "Shorty" and Wanda Faria. After attending Chowchilla High School, he followed his dad and uncle's footsteps to work for family in the cattle/dairy business. Thereafter, he found his trademark skill: water well drilling. He worked for Anderson Pump for many years before owning his own business. Thereafter, he became a consultant for farmers and friends.
He was extremely proud of his family roots. He loved hearing old stories about his dad, talking to cousins about family and reminiscing in the past. His life-long passion was hunting. Driving around the foothills in Madera and Mariposa Counties were the highlights of his travels. Those road trips brought many stories and laughs to any passengers riding along.
Albert was a generous, big-hearted man to his family and friends. If you needed something, he would do everything he could to help you; even if you were a stranger. He believed that kids should learn to work hard at a young age, just like he did. He believed that when you told someone you would do something, you were expected to do it.
He is survived by his former wife, Mary Taylor (Visalia); daughter, Julie Faria Volkmar and son-in-law Jerry Volkmar (Chowchilla) and daughter, Sarah Faria (Visalia); grandchildren Kelsey and Hailey Volkmar (Chowchilla) and Kaitlin Faria (Visalia); brother, Manuel Faria {Olivia} of Fresno, and two sisters, Donna Faria and Darlene Faria {Jim Pimentel} of Chowchilla.
He will be loved and remembered by his nieces, nephews, friends and generations of family.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Chowchilla News on Oct. 28, 2020.
