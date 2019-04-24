Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Romero. View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine 515 First Avenue Gustine , CA 95322 (209)-862-3628 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles Gustine , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Albert RomeroMar 11, 1932 – Apr 21, 2019Albert Romero passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 after gallantly fighting illnesses, at the age of 87. Albert was born on March 11, 1932 in San Luis Obispo, California to Angelina Morales and Arcado Romero. Albert was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother Paul Romero. Albert is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Vera Romero. He is also survived by sisters, Dolores Rodriquez, Victoria Romero Mendosa and Lucy Moreno. He also leaves behind his son Rick Romero, and step-sons Richard and Steven Kuchan and a treasure trove of extended family and adoring friends.Albert lived life to its fullest as well as honorably. Albert served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam War s with distinction, earning the Airman's Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery and distinguished service. He retired from the Air Force after 20 plus years achieving the rank of Chief Master Sergeant.After the service, he and his brother Paul began and successfully operated various auto dismantling business locally. Albert always practiced and exemplified the meaning of hard work and never left a task unfinished. Even while gainfully working, it never fazed his duty to serve our communities. Albert served as President of the Merced Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, on the Board of Directors for the Merced Chamber of Commerce, and on the State of California Dismantling Association, with whom he was named as Dismantler of the Year. He also served on the Workforce Development Council and the Private Industry Council. He served as a tutor for Merced College and was a member of the Merced Foundation Board. He was an active member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.Albert experienced all his dreams of a perfect life. As an avid aviator, he experienced the world from above in his Beachcraft Bonanza. Skydiving, world traveling, and fishing both near and far were just a few of his favorite pastimes. Albert never met a stranger and never ceased learning by reading and experiencing. He was a gentleman, gracious and generous. He was a mentor to all who met him. He was deeply in love with his life partner Vera, and treated her as such.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, April 26th at the Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment to follow at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to . Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 24, 2019

