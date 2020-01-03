Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Memorial service 10:00 AM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alberta Miolano-Maher

June 11, 1946 - December 27, 2019

Alberta; a friend and kind spirit to so many. She was a woman who showed and lived the true meaning of "grace". Her love knew no boundaries, and was always extended as far as it could reach: to her family, friends, animals, and most of all her beloved husband Richard. Throughout Alberta's life she always cared deeply for the friendships she had. Her friendships traveled across continents, from Germany to Hawaii, and back to the mainland. She deeply valued all of her friends and kept them in her heart no matter how near or far they were from her.

Born in Merced on the 11th of June 1946, she spent most of her childhood growing up with her sister Marcia, father Albert, and mother Angelina. Alberta learned to model at the age of 14, and dreamed of someday having her own modeling school. One of Alberta's accomplishments that further inspired her modeling dreams was when she was honored with being named Maid of Merced as a young lady. After graduating from Merced High School, she traveled to Europe where she modeled professionally. She then moved to Hawaii where she spent most of her young adult life. This carved a large impression of who Alberta became to be.

One of her largest accomplishments in Hawaii was when she fulfilled her childhood dream of managing a modeling school, where she owned and operated a casting agency. She successfully casted many clients into popular television shows such as Hawaii Five-O and Magnum P.I. After Hawaii, Alberta had the opportunity to move back to Merced and open her first modeling school. A quote from Alberta at this time best explains her life and ambitions, "Just having a part in helping people to become their very best, in every aspect of themselves, is really what it is all about for me."

Alberta was not only compassionate about peoples' lives, she also devoted much of her life to the rescue and care of animals. She, along with her good friend Mary Jo Campodonica, and others ran a successful animal charity, Wine and Dine for K-9's and Felines, saving thousands of animals' lives during their 10 years of service.

Alberta's love and compassion are best reflected by her passion for cooking gourmet meals and enjoying fine wine. She enjoyed cooking meals, hosting parties, and sipping wine with good friends and family. She was always the greatest party host, and considered the "The Party Queen".

Over the past four years Alberta endured a very difficult bout with cancer. With her strong will, determination, and courage she battled hard through the ups and downs. The strong support of her husband, family, and friends kept a smile on her and a positive outlook throughout these years. She still found the strength to get out and travel, enjoy dinners, and host parties with friends and family.

Alberta is survived by her Husband Richard, Sister Marcia, Pumpkin the rescue dog, new puppy Lei-Lei, June-bug the cat, Jason the horse, and many other four-legged creatures. She will continue to be loved by all and will be missed by everyone that knew her.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Stratford Evans Funeral Home in Merced, CA. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, please make a contribution to New Beginnings for Merced County Animals. 6065 Vine Ave. Winton, CA 95388

www.cvobituaries.com





