Alex Cardenas Flores
April 27, 1934 - March 17, 2020
It is with broken Hearts, that we announce the passing of Alex Cardenas Flores.
Alex was the son of the Late Pablo and Lola Flores of Le Grand, Ca.
He was raised in Le Grand and lived in Merced, and was employed locally for many decades in Road Paving construction.
"Alex" was a Proud Combat Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. At age 16, joined the U.S. Marine Corps, served and was a highly decorated Combat Marine receiving awards for Bravery and a "Purple Heart" for wounds during the Korean War.
"Alex", known as a Man of integrity and strong will, had a "Zest for Life". Die Hard Raiders fan! He loved to Travel abroad, visit Flea Markets, and had Hot Salsa/Chili on everything he ate! He enjoyed working outdoors in his yard, and routinely had his coffee with three packets of splenda and cream at McDonalds. Most of all, Alex loved to be with his Dog "Pili".
Alex will surely be missed by all his Flores and Cardenas family, and friends alike. His memories will always be in our Hearts, and know that he is with his God.
Alex is survived by four Sisters; Emma Romero, Connie Marcinko, Beatrice (and husband Joe) Ruiz, and Nellie Flores. Alex is also survived by one brother, one Brother Gabriel (and wife Becky) Flores. Finally, he is survived by 24 Cousins and 39 Nieces and Nephews.
Alex was preceded in Death by his Six Brothers: Bill Flores, Julian Flores, Paul Flores, Raymond Flores, Louie Flores, Robert (Bobby) Flores, and One Sister: Mary Tescala.
Services will be held Wednesday, March 25th at Merced Cemetery District. Contact Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home for more information. Their phone number 209-722-4191
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020