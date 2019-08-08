Alfonso Perez Gonzalez, 61, passed away on August 1, 2019. Alfonso was born August 2, 1957 in Techaluta, Jalisco, Mexico. He came to the United States in 1974 and became a resident of Merced County in 1990.
Alfonso was a hard working man, gardener, dedicated father, and doting grand-father.
Alfonso was preceded in death by his parents Isidro and Maria Perez,his sisters Eustolia and Paula, and his brother Jose. He is survived by his wife Maria G. Perez and his children Jose G. Perez, Alfonso Perez Jr., Veronica Perez, Jessica Jaramillo Perez, his 6 grandchildren, and 8 siblings.
Visitation will be held at 5 p.m., on Thursday, August 8th to 9 a.m. August 9th, with a Rosary starting at 7pm on Thursday, August 8th at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater, Ca. A Mass in his honor will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 9th, at St. Jude Thadeus in Livingston, Ca. Burial will be held at Winton Cemetery immediately following the service.
www.IversandAlcorn.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 8, 2019