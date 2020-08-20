1/1
Alfonso Rodriguez
1959 - 2020
Alfonso Mario Rodriguez
"Pico's"
Jan 23, 1959 - Jul 30, 2020
Alfonso Mario Rodriguez was born January 23, 1959 and passed away July 30, 2020. Alfonso was born in Fresno, California. He was raised in Planada, CA with his seven siblings, he was the youngest of the boys. Alfonso worked as a Foreman in agriculture, as a diesel mechanic in the dairies fixing tractors and the semi trucks. Alfonso was a jack of all trades in his younger years. He loved to play pool and won tournaments and received trophies; he was that good. He also enjoyed playing ten thousand dice game. Alfonso enjoyed listening to country and mariachi music and he loved to dance. He was a loving and caring person with the biggest heart. Alfonso loved to help others and was always laughing and smiling. Alfonso was there for his family.
Alfonso was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and Sarah Rodriguez, his eldest brother Lawrence Rodriguez, and his only son, Alfonso Rodriguez, Jr. (Lil Pico's). He is survived by his siblings Paula Rodriguez-Novoa, Richard Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez, Albert Gabriel Rodriguez, Victoria Hurtado and Rachel Lopez, along with many nieces and nephews. We will all miss him dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Gospel Lighthouse in Planada. Interment will immediately follow at Plainsburg Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Gospel Lighthouse
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
