Alfred William HansenFebruary 14, 1928 - April 24, 2020Alfred William Hansen passed away after a short bout with pneumonia on Friday, April 24 at Madera Community Hospital in Madera, California. Fred was born in a one-room stone house in Hiko, Nevada, on February 14, 1928, to James Alfred and Jewel Evelyn (Schofield) Hansen. After graduating from Pahranagat Valley High School in Alamo, Nevada, in 1946, Fred attended the University of Nevada in Reno. Upon graduating with a BS in Agricultural Education, Fred accepted a teaching position in Elko, Nevada, where he met Dorsmae Hinze. The two were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 25, 1952, and were completely devoted to each other for 67 years.Fred is preceded in death by his parents, by his beloved wife, Dorsmae, by his eldest son, Alfred Lee, and by siblings Dean, Edward, and Jean Newell. He is survived by brother Darrel of Alamo, Nevada; sister Marie of Fruita, Colorado; children Lori Jean (Richard) Burman of Chowchilla; James Darrel "Jamie" (Susan) of Madera; Royce William (Kimberly) of Clovis; and Von Nelsen (Amy) of Orem, Utah; and by 27 grandchildren and 52 great-grandchildren. (Not to mention all of his "adopted" family, which includes just about everyone who came into his house or through his classroom.)Fred was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as a missionary for the Church from 1948-1950 in the Central States Mission (mainly in Iowa, Nebraska, and Colorado). Fred served as a bishop's counselor in Lovelock, NV, and three times as a branch president (twice in Chowchilla). He served on the Merced Stake High Council, and as a stake clerk. He was much beloved as a Seminary teacher and Sunday school teacher. Fred was a tireless worker, especially in his service to God, and will be remembered by thousands whom he helped. If he had invested, half the money he gave away over his lifetime, Fred could have retired a millionaire. His focus, however, was on results more eternal.In addition to his teaching degree, Fred earned a master's in Educational Administration from the University of Nevada. By his own reckoning, he had enough extra credits to earn a doctorate if he had taken the time to write a dissertation, but he was too busy serving in the Church to enroll in a doctoral program. Fred taught vocational agriculture and other classes in Elko and Lovelock, NV, and in Chowchilla, Dos Palos, and Firebaugh, CA, finishing his career as the principal and teacher of a continuation high school in Firebaugh. His distinguished career included serving as the National Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association Region I Alternate Vice President and then Vice President from 1962-1968, when he logged over 100,000 air miles to visit the State Agriculture Teachers Associations in all 11 Western states.Fred played several sports and the clarinet in both high school and college. He served as Nevada State FFA President in 1946-47. After retirement, he worked with the Chowchilla City Council in various capacities, including serving on the airport committee, leading prayers, and adding his expertise as a parliamentarian. One of his greatest joys was attending Chowchilla Redskins (now the Tribe) football games with his sons.A viewing will be held at the Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 from 4-8 pm. Interment will be in the Schofield family cemetery in Hiko, NV, on May 9, 2020Since we cannot meet together, please write up and send your stories of Alfred to 910 Robertson Blvd, Chowchilla, CA 93638 or find our group on Facebook- In Memory of Alfred William Hansen