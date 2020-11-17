Alfred J. GuerraOct 28, 1930 - Nov 9, 2020Alfred J. Guerra, age 90, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Veterans Affairs Hospital, in Fresno, CA. He was born the 4th of 6 children on October 28, 1930, in Los Angeles, CA, to Rodelpho and Librada Guerra. He was raised by his Uncle Chris and Aunt Martha Guerra in South Gate, CA. He was a 1946 graduate of Cathedral High School in South Gate, CA. In 1948, Alfred joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, serving on the USS Salisbury Sound as a bosun's mate. On February 3, 1962, he married Isabelle Guerra in Huntington Park, California and became a true father to her 3 young boys. He worked at Familian Corporation as a foreman for 16 years.After moving his family to Planada, CA, to be closer to his wife's aging father, he worked at Merced Color Press until he retired at the age of 67.Alfred truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, snacking, working in his yard, and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. In his later years, he liked to enjoy a beer on the porch with his dog Teal'c. He was sought after for his wise advice and offered said advice even if it wasn't sought after.Alfred is survived by his wife, Isabelle Guerra, his 3 sons Victor Guerra, Monico Guerra and Charles Guerra, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and his brother Raul Guerra, and many who called him Pop, Tata or Uncle Al. Preceding him in death: Chris & Martha Guerra, his sister Lupe Galvan (Guerra), Ray Guerra, Ruben Guerra, and Harvey Guerra.