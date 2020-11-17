1/1
Alfred J. Guerra
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred J. Guerra
Oct 28, 1930 - Nov 9, 2020
Alfred J. Guerra, age 90, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Veterans Affairs Hospital, in Fresno, CA. He was born the 4th of 6 children on October 28, 1930, in Los Angeles, CA, to Rodelpho and Librada Guerra. He was raised by his Uncle Chris and Aunt Martha Guerra in South Gate, CA. He was a 1946 graduate of Cathedral High School in South Gate, CA. In 1948, Alfred joined the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, serving on the USS Salisbury Sound as a bosun's mate. On February 3, 1962, he married Isabelle Guerra in Huntington Park, California and became a true father to her 3 young boys. He worked at Familian Corporation as a foreman for 16 years.
After moving his family to Planada, CA, to be closer to his wife's aging father, he worked at Merced Color Press until he retired at the age of 67.
Alfred truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, snacking, working in his yard, and spending time with his grandkids and great-grandkids. In his later years, he liked to enjoy a beer on the porch with his dog Teal'c. He was sought after for his wise advice and offered said advice even if it wasn't sought after.
Alfred is survived by his wife, Isabelle Guerra, his 3 sons Victor Guerra, Monico Guerra and Charles Guerra, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and his brother Raul Guerra, and many who called him Pop, Tata or Uncle Al. Preceding him in death: Chris & Martha Guerra, his sister Lupe Galvan (Guerra), Ray Guerra, Ruben Guerra, and Harvey Guerra.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 17, 2020
It was nice working with you my friend rest in peace and God bless you
Gabriel Rojas
Friend
November 17, 2020
My condolences. Rest In Peace Uncle Alfred. Please give my love to my grandparents. God bless you
Joanna Alejandro
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved