Alfred Ray Johnson
May 10, 1960 - Aug 5, 2019
Alfred Ray Johnson was born May 10, 1960 and passed away on August 5, 2019 at 59 years old. Alfred had a smile that would light up any room he walked into. He was known to be a kind, caring gentleman. Alfred enjoyed attending church and going on social outings.
His mother Lucille Daniels, brothers William Evans and Tommy Menafee preceded him in death. He is survived by his father Frank Johnson, sisters Barbara Anderson, Willetta Davis, Mayola Daniels and his brother Raymond Shaw.
A Memorial Service for Alfred will be held on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Church of the Living God, 344 E. Childs Avenue in Merced.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 21, 2019