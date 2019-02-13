Alfred Lee Love
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Love.
Jun 23, 1938 - Feb 8, 2019
Alfred Lee Love was born June 23, 1938 in Louisville, Oklahoma to Cornelius and Zilla Love and passed away in Merced on February 8, 2019, at the age of 80. He worked for 30 years as a licensed concrete contractor.
Funeral service for Mr. Love will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Apostolic Tabernacle Church, 2745 E. Hwy 140 in Merced. Burial will be private.
www.cvobituaries.com
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 13, 2019