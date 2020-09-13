Alice TeranDec 7th, 1933 - Sept 8th 2020Alice Teran, age 86, of Merced, California, passed away peacefully on September 8th, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her family after an 11 year battle with colon cancer. She is survived by her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, sister, Carmen Flores, and brother Larry Lopez. She was preceded in death by her husband Lino Teran, and her granddaughter Brandy Saxton.Alice Lopez was born on December 7, 1933, in Madera, California to Theodore and Eusebia Lopez and she was a graduate of Madera High. As a young girl, Alice enjoyed going to dances with her neighborhood friends and it was at one of these dances that she met the love of her life, Lino Teran. Lino and Alice Teran were married December 1, 1957; together they had 4 children, Rosanne Teran, Randall Teran (Estela), Gerald Teran (Julie), and Dana Guardado (Bill). Alice taught her family kindness, motivated their work ethic and most of all, she taught the value of family.Alice worked at Merced Convalescent as well as La Sierra as an administrative assistant, where she was honored for her 30 years of service. Lino and Alice enjoyed playing golf together and kept the romance with Friday night dinner dates. Saturday barbeques is a cherished memory of the family, and Alice made sure everyone left feeling full.Alice treated visitors like family, and never let anyone leave hungry; she was everyone's grandmother. In Alice's home, there was always a seat at the table, cookies in the cookie jar and sports on the television. An avid sports fan, Alice enjoyed watching all sports; she had her favorite teams and she liked watching her grandchildren play the most. Grandma Alice was everyone's number 1 fan.We, the family of Alice Teran, would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the many nurses and staff of Covenant Care at Home for their wonderful support, guidance and kindness.Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held for the family; thank you for your understanding.