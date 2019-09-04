Allan R. Schell
March 15, 1930-August 23, 2019
Allan Schell born in Chicago Illinois was the only child of Anthony Albert Scheleski and Erna Krull Schell. He met his wife Carol Iris Doughten at Drake University and they married on October 9, 1949. He was City Manager of Merced from Dec 1968 to June 1983. He loved being city manager and he loved the city.
Survived by his wife Carol, of 69 ½ years, sons Rick (Jane) Schell, Jason (Denise) Schell. Daughters Pamela (Kris) Upton, Kimberley (James deceased) Barger, Jocelyn (David) Thelen, Masako Watanabe, nephew Vern Alvarez, Grand children: Joel Thelen (deceased) Kristina (David West) Thelen, Rachel (C.J.) Dumoulin, Alicia Schell, Nicolas Schell and eight great grand children.
Memorial Services will be at First Baptist Church at 500 Buena Vista, Merced Ca on September 14 at 11 A.M. The Memorial service will be live streamed and be viewed on Facebook First Baptist Church Merced at 11 A.M. Pacific Standard Time.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 4, 2019