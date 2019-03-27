Allen P Brown
August 9, 1944 - March 9, 2019
Allen P. Brown was born August 9, 1944. He passed in the comfort of his home with family surrounding him on March 9, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at First Southern Baptist Church, 7264 Myrtle Ave., in Winton on March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Al is survived by his wife: Pat Brown (aka Baby Girl), Sons: Robert, Brian, Allen, Dave, Brian Paul, and Tom. Daughter: Nicole 13 Grandkids, 13 Great-Grandkids. Sisters: Kay and Karen. Many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Velma Brown, and brother Jerry Brown.
A special note from your beloved wife: I'll love you forever and a day.
Love your Baby Girl.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 27, 2019