Allen Bushman
1930 - 2020
Allen Boyd Bushman
MARCH 10, 1930 - SEPT 5, 2020
Allen Boyd Bushman, 90, of Chowchilla, CA died September 5th, 2020. Boyd, son of Jacob Denzil and Emily Bushman, loving husband of Carla Bushman, passed away at his current residence in Fresno, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife Carla of 41 years, his parents, 3 siblings, Elaine his first wife of 20 years, and his daughter Sandy. He is survived by his sons David (wife, Nancy), Jim (wife, Patty), Jerry (wife, Boots), Rob (wife, Meilyn), and Tim (wife, Brenna), and daughters Beverly (husband, Scott ), Jymme, and Nancy (significant other, Tommy). He is also survived by 29 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren and 14 great-great grandchildren. Boyd was a retired Master Sergeant for the US Air Force (over 22 years). After his retirement from the Air Force in 1970, he started Bushman Fencing and worked tirelessly for another 35 years. He always took great pride in his work. Many of his fences are still standing as a testament to his work ethic. He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many capacities throughout his life, including Church Service Missionary with his wife Carla, and Branch President. He loved serving others and always helping those in need. He enjoyed fixing and building things and especially playing with his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
There will be a visitation for Allen on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3:00pm to 7:00 pm at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel located at 140 S. 6th Street, Chowchilla, Ca. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Chowchilla Lions Club, Chowchilla, Ca.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star & Chowchilla News from Sep. 10 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
