Allene Marie Nunes
June 9, 1936 - Aug 26, 2019
Allene Marie Nunes passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 26, 2019. Allene was born on June 9, 1936 in Los Banos, California to Joseph A. and Mary M. Silva. After graduating from high school in 1954, she attended Heald's Business College in San Jose. In 1956, she accepted a position with the San Jose Rotary Club where she worked for two years before returning to Los Banos.
She married Richard "Dick" Nunes in 1958 and their son Richard J. Nunes was born on December 24, 1962. After working as office manager for the Los Banos Fairgrounds and May Day Fair, she accepted a position with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. During the groundbreaking ceremony for the San Luis Dam, she met President John F. Kennedy. She went to work for PG & E. in 1967 and after retiring from her position of secretary to the Manager, she also retired from San Luis Water District. Allene enjoyed crocheting, her coin collection and attending daily rosaries at the church with her friends. She is survived by her former husband Richard Nunes, her son Richard J. "Rick" Nunes and his wife Carmen and her two brothers David J. Silva and Daniel A. Silva and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Adell Murray.
Funeral services were on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church in Los Banos, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13, 2019