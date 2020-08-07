Allie Jane ChristenApril 01,1923-July 16, 2020Allie Jane Christen, born April 01, 1923 in Fort Davis, TX was a resident of Atwater, CA for 75 years. She was born to Samuel and Sallie Luedecke.Jane as she was called by friends, raised 4 children, packed peaches and was Accounts Payable Clerk for Merced General Hospital for 13 years retiring in 1971. She was founding member of the Birthday Club and the last Charter Member of the Grand Aerie Fraternal Order of Eagles where she made many friends over the years.She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Christen and daughter, Sally Rose Grillo. She is survived by daughters, Tomi Becker, Carol(David) Phelps and Nancy(Paul) Stanton, seven Granchildren and nine Great Grandchildren.There will be a Cremation Memorial Service at Evergreen Funeral Home and Memorial Park sometime in the future. After the Memorial she will be laid to rest with her husband at the Merced Cemetery District.