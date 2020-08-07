1/1
Allie Jane Christen
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Allie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Allie Jane Christen
April 01,1923-July 16, 2020
Allie Jane Christen, born April 01, 1923 in Fort Davis, TX was a resident of Atwater, CA for 75 years. She was born to Samuel and Sallie Luedecke.
Jane as she was called by friends, raised 4 children, packed peaches and was Accounts Payable Clerk for Merced General Hospital for 13 years retiring in 1971. She was founding member of the Birthday Club and the last Charter Member of the Grand Aerie Fraternal Order of Eagles where she made many friends over the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Christen and daughter, Sally Rose Grillo. She is survived by daughters, Tomi Becker, Carol(David) Phelps and Nancy(Paul) Stanton, seven Granchildren and nine Great Grandchildren.
There will be a Cremation Memorial Service at Evergreen Funeral Home and Memorial Park sometime in the future. After the Memorial she will be laid to rest with her husband at the Merced Cemetery District.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atwater Signal & Merced Sun Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park
1480 B Street
Merced, CA 95341
(209) 383-4651
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved