Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



July 30, 1926 - July 16, 2019

Alvin M. Acker, former Superintendent of Public Works and long-time resident of Chowchilla, died July 16 in Anderson, South Carolina. He was 92.

Acker was born in Rusk, Texas on July 30, 1926, to a peanut farmer and school

The CO of the Chowchilla POW camp was entertained by the young Texan's seat-of-the-pants style of driving, and made him his driver. With their vehicle access, Acker and his buddies made trips into town where they frequented the milk bar next door to the Sierra Theater at 3rd & Kings Street. One of the employees there caught his eye—his wife-to-be, Marion Tierce.

When Tierce asked her father about dating Acker, he replied, "No Jeek (sic) driver is going to date a daughter of mine." After meeting the winsome Acker, the father, Pop Tierce, took his daughter aside and told her that she and her date were welcome to use the family car.

After the war, Acker accompanied the released prisoners to LeHavre, France, after passing through the Panama Canal.

After his return to Chowchilla and wedding in 1946, he worked at the Anderson Clayton Cotton Oil Company, first as a book keeper. At 26 years old, Acker became the youngest Anderson Clayton Superintendent of Mill Operations in the United States, and was with the company a total of 17 years. Throughout his years in Chowchilla, he was active in civic pursuits and was a long-time member of the Lions Club. He was a city council member first in the 1950s, later serving on council as City Manager and Mayor, as well as president of the Chamber of Commerce. Acker was Superintendent of Public Works from the mid 1960s to the mid 1970s. In his last position before retirement, he was superintendent of the Madera County Road Maintenance Crew.

While adept at public works and the intricacies of cotton oil milling, Acker's greatest skill was in managing personnel, where he strived always to be fair. The concept of fairness could be applied both ways. When he was with the City of Chowchilla, Acker once had difficulty in finding men who were willing to climb the city water tower in order to paint it. As he wouldn't make the climb himself, Acker did not pressure his employees. However, after the men later scampered up the tower to watch visiting European women sunbathing at the adjacent slough, they found themselves, on their descent, greeted by Acker with paint buckets, roller brushes and other necessary equipment.

In his mid to late 30s, Acker began experiencing symptoms from a rare, hereditary cerebellar degeneration known as Lincoln's Ataxia, traced to Abraham Lincoln's brother. All muscles of coordination were affected, with increasing limitation over the years of his walking and speaking. He took care of himself with great discipline and never complained about the malady. In his later years in Chowchilla, his symptoms were at times mistaken for alcoholism, the irony being that Acker was a teetotaler. Unrequested, his friend, the late Jim Dumas, once wrote a letter to the Chowchilla News editor to dispel the notion.

His greatest dedication was to his spiritual life. Acker and his wife gave assistance to those in need, both through the Chowchilla Church of Christ and on their own. He kept the books for the congregation for decades. Not given to proselytizing, he was a gentle, soft-spoken man who both enjoyed and spoke well of others and treated everyone with respect. He particularly loved his growing family, and was known with great affection as "Poppy" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, beloved for his sweet nature and dry-but-playful sense of humor.

After Acker's retirement,the Ackers lived in Chowchilla until 2007 when they moved with their daughter, Laura, and son-in-law Millard Ketner to McKinney, TX where Marion passed in 2010.

In 2014, the family moved to South Carolina; Acker later moved to the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, where a special thank-you is due.

In addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, Acker is preceded in death by his two sisters, Marie and Ruth, and brother Bobby. He is survived by his children, daughter Laura Acker Ketner, and son-in-law Millard, of Clover SC; by his son Robin Eugene Acker and daughter-in-law Donna Griffen Acker,

of Edmond, OK; grandchildren Robbyn Rene Ketner, of Clover, SC; Rebecca Ann Nelson and husband Nickolas Nelson, of Clover, SC; Elise Acker Tarter and husband Ivan Thomas Tarter, of Tarbes, France; by his great grandchildren, Adrian Blaise Jurado, 16; Ian Michael Patrick Nelson, 12; Sydney Rene Nelson, 10; Henry Ian Tarter, newborn, and by beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews.

www.cvobituaries.com



Alvin M. AckerJuly 30, 1926 - July 16, 2019Alvin M. Acker, former Superintendent of Public Works and long-time resident of Chowchilla, died July 16 in Anderson, South Carolina. He was 92.Acker was born in Rusk, Texas on July 30, 1926, to a peanut farmer and school teacher . As a youth, he delivered milk by horse and cart. After a brief stint in the Houston shipyards, he joined the US Army and entered basic training in Texas. Acker was then stationed at Ft. Ord in Monterey. There, he and a buddy discussed a voluntary assignment being offered to guard German prisoners in the San Joaquin Valley. Acker told his friend it sounded interesting, but before a taking a nap that afternoon he had changed his mind. While he was sleeping, a sergeant came by requesting sign-ups, and his friend indicated Acker wanted to go. And so he did.The CO of the Chowchilla POW camp was entertained by the young Texan's seat-of-the-pants style of driving, and made him his driver. With their vehicle access, Acker and his buddies made trips into town where they frequented the milk bar next door to the Sierra Theater at 3rd & Kings Street. One of the employees there caught his eye—his wife-to-be, Marion Tierce.When Tierce asked her father about dating Acker, he replied, "No Jeek (sic) driver is going to date a daughter of mine." After meeting the winsome Acker, the father, Pop Tierce, took his daughter aside and told her that she and her date were welcome to use the family car.After the war, Acker accompanied the released prisoners to LeHavre, France, after passing through the Panama Canal.After his return to Chowchilla and wedding in 1946, he worked at the Anderson Clayton Cotton Oil Company, first as a book keeper. At 26 years old, Acker became the youngest Anderson Clayton Superintendent of Mill Operations in the United States, and was with the company a total of 17 years. Throughout his years in Chowchilla, he was active in civic pursuits and was a long-time member of the Lions Club. He was a city council member first in the 1950s, later serving on council as City Manager and Mayor, as well as president of the Chamber of Commerce. Acker was Superintendent of Public Works from the mid 1960s to the mid 1970s. In his last position before retirement, he was superintendent of the Madera County Road Maintenance Crew.While adept at public works and the intricacies of cotton oil milling, Acker's greatest skill was in managing personnel, where he strived always to be fair. The concept of fairness could be applied both ways. When he was with the City of Chowchilla, Acker once had difficulty in finding men who were willing to climb the city water tower in order to paint it. As he wouldn't make the climb himself, Acker did not pressure his employees. However, after the men later scampered up the tower to watch visiting European women sunbathing at the adjacent slough, they found themselves, on their descent, greeted by Acker with paint buckets, roller brushes and other necessary equipment.In his mid to late 30s, Acker began experiencing symptoms from a rare, hereditary cerebellar degeneration known as Lincoln's Ataxia, traced to Abraham Lincoln's brother. All muscles of coordination were affected, with increasing limitation over the years of his walking and speaking. He took care of himself with great discipline and never complained about the malady. In his later years in Chowchilla, his symptoms were at times mistaken for alcoholism, the irony being that Acker was a teetotaler. Unrequested, his friend, the late Jim Dumas, once wrote a letter to the Chowchilla News editor to dispel the notion.His greatest dedication was to his spiritual life. Acker and his wife gave assistance to those in need, both through the Chowchilla Church of Christ and on their own. He kept the books for the congregation for decades. Not given to proselytizing, he was a gentle, soft-spoken man who both enjoyed and spoke well of others and treated everyone with respect. He particularly loved his growing family, and was known with great affection as "Poppy" to his grandchildren and great grandchildren, beloved for his sweet nature and dry-but-playful sense of humor.After Acker's retirement,the Ackers lived in Chowchilla until 2007 when they moved with their daughter, Laura, and son-in-law Millard Ketner to McKinney, TX where Marion passed in 2010.In 2014, the family moved to South Carolina; Acker later moved to the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, where a special thank-you is due.In addition to his beloved wife of 63 years, Acker is preceded in death by his two sisters, Marie and Ruth, and brother Bobby. He is survived by his children, daughter Laura Acker Ketner, and son-in-law Millard, of Clover SC; by his son Robin Eugene Acker and daughter-in-law Donna Griffen Acker,of Edmond, OK; grandchildren Robbyn Rene Ketner, of Clover, SC; Rebecca Ann Nelson and husband Nickolas Nelson, of Clover, SC; Elise Acker Tarter and husband Ivan Thomas Tarter, of Tarbes, France; by his great grandchildren, Adrian Blaise Jurado, 16; Ian Michael Patrick Nelson, 12; Sydney Rene Nelson, 10; Henry Ian Tarter, newborn, and by beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. Published in Merced Sun Star on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Teachers U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close