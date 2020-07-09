1/1
Amador Caldera
1952 - 2020
Amador J. Caldera
Apr 30, 1952 - Jun 30, 2020
Amador J. Caldera, father, brother, uncle, cousin, grandpa, great-grandpa, and friend to all, passed away on June 30, 2020 in Winton, California, at the age of 68.
Born April 30, 1952 in Pacoima, California to Domingo Reyes Caldera and Mary Cota Caldera. He graduated from Livingston High School and spent many years working in agriculture before retiring. Amador enjoyed being outdoors. He had a passion for fishing. He often took on difficult and unwanted projects at work and around the house.
Amador was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Danny Caldera, Raymond Caldera, Ruth Caldera Murillo, Terry Caldera Ramirez, and MaryAnn Caldera. He is survived by his children Jose Caldera, Rebecca Caldera, and Shawna Perez. He also leaves behind his siblings Paul Caldera, Librada Caldera-Linan, Esperanza Caldera Amaya, David Caldera, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Amador on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 AM at New Hope Church in Merced, California. Amador will be laid to rest with his brother Raymond Caldera at Winton Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
New Hope Church
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 8, 2020
condolences to the family for your loss. May God comfort you all through your time of sorrow. Shawna your dad will always be with you and will watch over you always. Sending love and prayers.
With sympathy,
Rosa Lagunas & Family
Rosemary
Friend
