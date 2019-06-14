Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ambroise Curutchague. View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Funeral service 9:30 AM St. Joseph's Catholic Church Los Banos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ambroise Curutchague

July 29, 1932 - June 8, 2019

Ambroise Curutchague, a longtime resident of Los Banos, California passed away at Los Banos Nursing & Rehab Center in Los Banos, CA on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was 86. He will be missed and remembered by his family and friends.

Ambroise emigrated from the Basque region of the south of France to the United States in the early 1950's. He came to the United States to work in the sheep industry in the state of Wyoming. In 1964, he moved to Los Banos where he worked in the trucking, gardening, hotel, and restaurant industries. In the late 1970's through the early 2000's, he owned and operated the Chalet Basque Restaurant with his wife Florence in Los Banos.

He was a member of Los Banos Odd Fellows, Los Banos Basque Club, Los Banos Chamber of Commerce and Founding member of San Francisco Basque Cultural Center.

Ambroise is preceded in death by his wife of 52 years Florence Curutchague.

He is survived by his Sons: Bill, Steve, & Ambroise Junior Curutchague; daughter in law: Claudia Curutchague, grandchildren: Christian Curutchague, Ambroise Tanner Curutchague, Taylor Curutchague, Camila Curutchague & Nicole Curutchague; sisters in law: Pauline Newbry & Shirley Quintana; brother in law: Owen Newbry.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 9:30 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Los Banos, CA. After church services a lunch will be held at Woolgrowers to celebrate Ambroise's wonderful life. Services are under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.

Published in Merced Sun Star on June 14, 2019

