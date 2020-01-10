Anastacio Camarena Mariscal
April 15, 1923 - January 5, 2020
In loving memory of Anastacio Camarena Mariscal, April 15, 1923 – January 5, 2020. Anastacio was born in Autlan de la Grana, Jalisco, Mexico. He lived and worked in Los Banos for over 65 years of his life. He is survived by his daughter Raquel, his grandchildren Layla, Madrid, Xochitlquetzal and Gabriel, his great grandsons Tristan, Jordan, Cuauhtemoc and Jesse, Jr., his brother Juan Mariscal and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his wife Marcella, son Victor, and daughter Silvia. Anastacio was an active member of St Joseph's Catholic Church where his funeral services will be held January 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., 1621 Center Ave., Los Banos, CA. Burial will follow at Los Banos Cemetery, 16575 Center Avenue, Los Banos, CA. He will be sorely missed.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 10, 2020