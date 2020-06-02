Andrea Stewart
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrea Lou Stewart
Jan 22, 1948 - May 27, 2020
Andrea Stewart was born in Merced to William and Miriam Engleman on January 22, 1948. She passed away in Merced on May 27, 2020 at the age of 72.
Andrea loved children, scrapbooking, social media, and keeping in touch with friends and family.
Andrea was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Kimberly Stewart. She is survived by her husband, Randy; three children: DeeDee, Shawn, and Corey. She is further survived by 3 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, whom she adored.
A Memorial Service for close friends and family will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 500 Buena Vista Dr. in Merced. Any condolences or floral arrangements can be sent directly to the church.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved