Andrea Lou StewartJan 22, 1948 - May 27, 2020Andrea Stewart was born in Merced to William and Miriam Engleman on January 22, 1948. She passed away in Merced on May 27, 2020 at the age of 72.Andrea loved children, scrapbooking, social media, and keeping in touch with friends and family.Andrea was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Kimberly Stewart. She is survived by her husband, Randy; three children: DeeDee, Shawn, and Corey. She is further survived by 3 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, whom she adored.A Memorial Service for close friends and family will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 500 Buena Vista Dr. in Merced. Any condolences or floral arrangements can be sent directly to the church.