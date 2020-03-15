Andres Sandoval Esparza
Nov 10, 1931 - Mar 9, 2020
Andres Sandoval Esparza was born on November 10, 1931 in Yahualica, Jalisco, Mexico and passed away on March 9, 2020 in Merced, California at the age of 88 years old.
Andres attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Merced. He was a landscaper, and loved playing guitar, singing and tending to his garden.
Andres was a caring, loving and humorous husband, father and grandpa who loved being around his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Rosario Sandoval, children; Chavela Ochoa of Merced, Elvira Montes of Merced, Josefina Velasquez of Newman, Gerardo Sandoval of Livingston, Delia Sanchez of Bakersfield, Juanita Orozco of Merced and Jesus Sandoval of Atwater. He also leaves behind his brothers Antonio Sandoval of Los Angeles, Lorenzo Sandoval of Los Angeles, sister Maria of Yahualica, Jalisco, Mexico as well as 21 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son Andres Sandoval, sister Josefina, brothers Inocencio and Vidal and parents Gabriel and Eduarda Sandoval.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with vigil service with rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. The funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 519 West 12th Street, Merced, California 95341. Interment will follow at Merced District Cemetery, 1300 B Street, Merced, California 95341.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 15, 2020