Service Information

Service

2:00 PM

San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery

32053 McCabe Rd., Santa Nella , CA

Celebration of Life Following Services

Atwater Memorial Bldg. (VFW Hall); 1390 Broadway Ave. Atwater , CA

Obituary

Andres J. Cordova

March 28, 1951 - December 2, 2019

Andres (Andy) 68; was born to Joe and Emily Cordova in San Rafael, CA. He was the second of four boys. The family moved to Atwater, CA in 1956. Andy attended elementary schools, graduated in 1969 from Atwater High School and attended Merced College. He played baseball and football for City League and Atwater High School #69. Andy served in the Navy from 1971-1975 as PO3 during Vietnam Era. He also volunteered coaching Little League Baseball. Andy was a welder at Miller's Manufactory and a bus driver for Merced Transportation and First Student where he retired in 2013. Andy was a sports enthusiast. His favorite teams were 49ers and SF Giants. He enjoyed watching all sports, movies and listening to music. Andy was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus – 3rd Degree, prior to health issues.

Andy is survived by his Mother, Emily; Wife, Sandy; Siblings, Dennis (Lois), Paul and Lloyd (Bridgette), Viana Heath (Paul); Son, Christian; Granddaughters, Leah, Emilie and Caylee; Stepsons, Matthew and Chris (Pricilla). Andy is preceded in death by his Father, Joe and Stepson, Scott.

Andy's radiant smile and outgoing personality will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Special thanks to all his doctors, Hinds Hospice, Tulip Cremation Service, and all medical care personnel for their kindness and generosity. We appreciate the love and support given by family and friends that visited Andy during his final days. He passed away peacefully at home with family at his side.

Services will be held on Jan. 10, 2020 (Friday); 2:00pm at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery; 32053 McCabe Rd., Santa Nella, CA. 95322. A celebration of life reception (pot-luck will follow the burial services at Atwater Memorial Bldg. (VFW Hall); 1390 Broadway Ave., Atwater, CA. 95301.

