Andrew Francis Murphy
November 15, 1926 - August 4, 2019
Andrew passed away peacefully on August 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. Andrew was born in San Francisco in 1926, the son of Irish immigrants, Andrew and Catherine Murphy. Andy served in the Merchant Marines and the US Army during World War II. After the war, he attended St. Mary's College and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Andy first worked as a Personnel Officer for both Contra Costa and Fresno Counties before coming to Merced in July of 1954. In December of 1955, at age 29, Andrew was named the first ever County Administrator for Merced County. He served in that position until he retired in July of 1976.
Andy loved to take his young family on camping trips to Yosemite and Lake Tahoe. He also enjoyed playing golf and taking Flo to the casinos. But most of all, he loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Florence of 61years and his sister Patsy Turcich. He is survived by his six children; Maureen (Bruce) Bergondy, Patti Murphy-Pattenson, Eileen "Ike" (Terry) Blackwood, Andrew, Jr. (Jane) Murphy, Tom (Christina) Murphy, Dan (Teresa) Murphy, 14 grandchildren and 10
great grandchildren.
Andrew's funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church at 435 W. 21st Street, Merced on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. (Rosary beginning at 8:30 a.m.). *Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019