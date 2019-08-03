Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Regalado. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Winton Cemetery 7651 Almond Ave, Winton , CA View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Gateway Gardens 1560 W 18th St Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Regalado

September 7, 1940 - July 6, 2019

Andrew Avila Regalado,born on September 7, 1940 in Merced, California, to the late Francis Avila Regalado and the late Andrew Regalado, passed away at his home at age 78 on July 6, 2019. Andy spent his childhood days as a country boy playing working from Snelling to Madera.He graduated Merced High school in 1958.Andy continued on to serve four years in the

The family invites donations in Andrew's name to Catholic Charities of Merced. Friends and family can pay their respects at the funeral service, officiated by Father Thomas of Our Lady of Mercy St. Patrick, on Saturday, September 7 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Winton Cemetery, 7651 Almond Avbe, Winton, California, 95388. Following that, tehere will be a celebration of life from 11:00 to2:00p.m. at Gateway Gardens, 1560 W 18th St., Merced

www.cvobituaries.com



Andrew RegaladoSeptember 7, 1940 - July 6, 2019Andrew Avila Regalado,born on September 7, 1940 in Merced, California, to the late Francis Avila Regalado and the late Andrew Regalado, passed away at his home at age 78 on July 6, 2019. Andy spent his childhood days as a country boy playing working from Snelling to Madera.He graduated Merced High school in 1958.Andy continued on to serve four years in the U.S. Navy as a Seasbee stationed in Japan and Korea.Upon return he worked on the Southern Pacific Railroad from Palmdale to Turlock. He then began his illustrious carreer at the newly built Merced College in 1969 in the Maintenance industry and finally as a locksmith upon his retirement in 2004 after 35 years of service.Andy was the always devoted and loving husband of the late Helen Silvera Regalado.They shared nearly four decades of true love and adventures together.Andy is survived by his son,from a previous marriage, Reginald Regalado along with his wife Allison Wood and their two boys Romeo and Rocket, Grandpa's cherished granchildren.Andy was preceded in death by his brother John and is survived by brothers, Frank and Leo; sisters Ortie, Rosie,Susie, Rita, Vera and many neices and nephews;He also leaves behind his adored dog, Memo and cat, Mokie which have been adopted by his kindly neighbors.Andy had a passion for guitar as he would often play into the wee hours at night learning to read music and guitar method.He would work endless hours at cutting gemstones and working with silver to create beautiful pieces of jewlery that he had shown at a few jewelery shows with rave reviews.In his younger days he would fish with friends and his son always looking for the big one, preferably trout or bass.He payed softball and love the mountains.Andy really enjoyed hard work such as cutting downs orchards of retired almond trees for firewood, he thought it was fun.He was also a soccer coach for many Mercerd youth soccer teams as well as Golden Valley High JV coach and assist to Varsity there.He was a GREAT father from generations gone by,tough love and vast learnings of many of life's avenues.He will be rembered and missed by many. We love you Dad.The family invites donations in Andrew's name to Catholic Charities of Merced. Friends and family can pay their respects at the funeral service, officiated by Father Thomas of Our Lady of Mercy St. Patrick, on Saturday, September 7 from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Winton Cemetery, 7651 Almond Avbe, Winton, California, 95388. Following that, tehere will be a celebration of life from 11:00 to2:00p.m. at Gateway Gardens, 1560 W 18th St., Merced Published in Merced Sun Star from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close