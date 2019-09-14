Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Lee Thompson

April 8, 1924 - September 6, 2019

Andrew "Andy" Lee Thompson, age 95, passed away peacefully in his home in Bootjack, California, on Friday, September 6 at 5:50 pm. His last days were spent among the comfort of his family and loved ones on his sprawling mountain property, which he treasured greatly.

Andy was born April 8, 1924, in Bay City, Michigan and welcomed into the world by his loving mother Anna Barbara Eichinger and siblings Herb and Rosalind. His childhood was nothing short of tumultuous as he and his family struggled to make ends meet amid the Great Depression. As a single mother, Anna Barbara worked diligently to provide for her family, but desperate times resulted in Andy and his siblings spending extended periods in orphanages. While these times were indeed destitute, they are but few of many challenges that molded Andy into the resilient man he grew up to be. These times of darkness were countered by childhood summers spent on the Braley Farm—a place that brought Andy great joy. He remembered this place, and the people he met there, with fondness.

In high school, Andy—an academic by nature—wrote for the school newspaper, served on student council, and graduated salutatorian in 1942. In the same year, he enlisted in the U.S.

Upon discharge, Andy ventured back to his home state of Michigan, where he pursued a degree in History at Wayne State, which would later be complemented by a Master's from Chapman University. It was around this time that he met the love of his life, Corrine "Rene" Thompson, whom he later married in Bay City, Michigan in 1956. Together, they moved to California to teach at a brand-new institution, Atwater High School. Among the first teachers at AHS, Andy and Rene contributed significantly to the school's legacy and left a lasting impact on their students. Andy served as a history teacher and was Atwater's first student body advisor—he is remembered by his pupils as "tough but fair." He retired in 1983, a seasoned educator and valued mentor.

He spent his retirement gardening, reading, tinkering, building, and adventuring. Upon moving to Bootjack, California, Andy built a home from the ground up, nestled in the foothills just south of Yosemite. There, he spent most of his time outdoors. If he wasn't planting fruit trees or building his own greenhouse, Andy could be found strolling the property with his beloved collie, Morgan.

Andy is survived by his two daughters, Christy Thompson Drensek and Andrea Hammar, son-in-law Michael Hammar Jr., and his grandchildren Michael Hammar III, Rachel Hammar, Rebecca Hammar, Catherine Drensek, Paul Drensek, and Christopher Drensek. A true family man, Andy was an incredible father and grandfather—his upstanding nature and kind disposition will live on in his children, their children, and so on. He is remembered by his relatives as honest, courageous, loving, and wise.

A beloved son, brother, father, grandfather, and friend; Andrew Thompson lived a robust life and touched the hearts of many.

