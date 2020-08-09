1/2
Anet (Anita) Henry
1946 - 2020
Jul 28, 1946 - Aug 6, 2020
Anet Henry, a long-time Merced, California resident, passed away at the age of 74-years-old in Modesto on August 6th. Anet was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend, born in Drumright, Oklahoma, on July 28, 1946 to Delwin and Neoda Henry. Her family moved to California in 1958, including her brothers Delwin Jr., Roger, and Kenneth.
Anet's greatest joy in life were her children and grandchildren. She was a believer of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and instilled strong values in her family and was a living example of those ideals. Anet loved giving back and helping others; becoming an in-home care provider and fulfilling that call.
Anet is survived by her four children and daughter-in-law; Kara, Charissa, Kevin (Michelle), and Shellette, along with her eight grandchildren; Ashley, Bryan, Rachelle, Diantae, Elijah, Kevin, Alannah and Joshua. She is also survived by her brothers Delwin Jr. and Roger, as well as six nieces and nephews. Anet was preceded in death by her parents Delwin and Neoda Henry and her brother, Kenneth.
She was a skilled artist, specializing in portraits, and a lover of history, architecture and the arts, including poetry and music (gospel and classical). Anet's hobbies were sightseeing, stargazing, collectibles and reading.
A socially distanced graveside service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, California on August 12th at 9:00 AM with a vocalist to carry our beloved mother home. Please bring a mask and a pen to sign her memorial book.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
09:00 AM
Lakewood Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
