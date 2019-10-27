Angel Vargas
Aug. 05, 1975 - Oct. 23, 2019
Angel Vargas also known as Aman was known by a lot of people. He was a free spirited person that lived life to the fullest. He loved the destruction derby and a member of the ECV Chapter 58. He was full of life and joy when around family. Now he's up in heaven with his father looking down on his mother, brothers, sister, nieces and nephews. He was a good friend to everyone and loved by all. Please dress casual in his request. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 29th, Visitation will be from 10:00 am -12:00 pm at Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater; Rosary will be at St. Anthony's at 1:00 pm and Funeral Mass at 1:30 pm; Burial will follow at the Winton District Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019