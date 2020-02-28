Angelina Spina
Apr 8, 1921 - Feb 19, 2020
Angelina Spina a life time resident of Los Banos passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in San Martin, CA.
She was born on April 08, 1921 in Los Banos, CA the daughter of Joe and Antoinette Giannone. She will be missed and remembered by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Rollo. Angelina is survived by her two daughters, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to .
The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30 am followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 am.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 28, 2020