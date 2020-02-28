Angelina Spina (1921 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelina Spina.
Service Information
Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc
1840 S Center Ave
Los Banos, CA
93635
(209)-826-4242
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc
1840 S Center Ave
Los Banos, CA 93635
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc
1840 S Center Ave
Los Banos, CA 93635
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Angelina Spina
Apr 8, 1921 - Feb 19, 2020
Angelina Spina a life time resident of Los Banos passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in San Martin, CA.
She was born on April 08, 1921 in Los Banos, CA the daughter of Joe and Antoinette Giannone. She will be missed and remembered by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Rollo. Angelina is survived by her two daughters, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to .
The recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30 am followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 am.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations