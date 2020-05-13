Angelita ConnieLopez RodriguezFeb 7, 1933 - May 4, 2020Angelita "Angela" Connie Lopez Rodriguez was born to Jesus Lopez and Dolores Lizarraga on February 7, 1933 in Glendale, Arizona. She passed away on May 4, 2020 in Chowchilla, California.Angela was preceded in death by both of her parents, first husband Moses Pardo, second husband Julian A. Rodriguez, daughter Marichia Castillo, and brothers John Alvarez, and Nick Alvarez.She is survived by her sons Moses Pardo Jr., Felix Pardo, and Virgil Pardo, brothers Joe Alvarez, and Antonio Alvarez, sisters Elizabeth Alvarez, and Mary Alvarez, 13 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.Angela attended Chowchilla Family Worship Center and she enjoyed gardening and tending to the many fruit trees in her back yard.Angelita will be greatly missed by so many family members and friends.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.