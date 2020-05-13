Angelita Lopez Connie
1933 - 2020
Angelita Connie
Lopez Rodriguez
Feb 7, 1933 - May 4, 2020
Angelita "Angela" Connie Lopez Rodriguez was born to Jesus Lopez and Dolores Lizarraga on February 7, 1933 in Glendale, Arizona. She passed away on May 4, 2020 in Chowchilla, California.
Angela was preceded in death by both of her parents, first husband Moses Pardo, second husband Julian A. Rodriguez, daughter Marichia Castillo, and brothers John Alvarez, and Nick Alvarez.
She is survived by her sons Moses Pardo Jr., Felix Pardo, and Virgil Pardo, brothers Joe Alvarez, and Antonio Alvarez, sisters Elizabeth Alvarez, and Mary Alvarez, 13 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
Angela attended Chowchilla Family Worship Center and she enjoyed gardening and tending to the many fruit trees in her back yard.
Angelita will be greatly missed by so many family members and friends.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Chowchilla News on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
