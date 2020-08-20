1/1
Ann Bean
1922 - 2020
Ann Cooper Bean
AUGUST 20, 1922 - JULY 26, 2020
On Saturday, July 25th, Ann Cooper Bean passed away at nearly 98 years of age. She was loving mother to Marsha Ann Haines Nicodemo, Melinda Ruth Haines Hodges, Margaret Bean Capell, and Angela Mary Bean. She was preceded in death by husbands Colonel Franklyn W. Haines and Edward H. F. Bean. Ann was a proud grandmother and great grandmother. She traveled extensively with her beloved lifelong friend, the late Ruth M. Rifkind.
Ann served her country as an American Red Cross volunteer for over fifty years, notably during World War II. She was an honor graduate of both Merced College and Fresno State University. She worked for the Merced County Probation Department for over twenty years and was the county's first female Supervising Probation Officer. Ann was an active member of St. Luke's Episcopal/Anglican church for 58 years. She volunteered for decades in the Merced community at Mercy Hospital, Merced County Historical Society, and the Applegate Zoo. Her devotion to her many "animal critters" was legendary.
Remembrances in her name may be made to the local SPCA, PO Box 929, Merced, CA 95341 or the Merced County Historical Society and Courthouse Museum, 21st and N. Streets, Merced, CA 95340. Due to Covid-19, a private burial with her family will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Colma, California.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
