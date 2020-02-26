Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Howard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Howard

October 16, 1940 - February 23, 2020

Ann Howard, cat lover, retired R.N., and mother of nine, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 23, at her home in Merced.

Ann was a proud native San Franciscan who embraced every aspect of the City growing up with her brothers. She adventurously rode her bike all over town, from Twin Peaks to the Golden Gate Bridge and was a member of Seals Stadium knothole gang. She attended St. Cecilia's elementary school and St. Rose Academy. Ann turned down Cal to become a homemaker and, in that endeavor, became a force multiplier. Later in life, she continued her education and completed the nursing program at Modesto Jr. College in 1988.

After relocating to Merced in 1965, Ann became active with local school projects—she was a famed room mother and ardent youth sports fan.

Ann taught her children to take time to stop and smell the roses, to always treat others as if you were the others, and to take on a life mission of service.

Ann's life touched many in our community—she was compassionate and empathetic, a great listener who had the 'gift of the gab'. Ann's sense of humor, marked by her fluency in sarcasm, withstood a variety of situations. A recent shopping list included cola, mint and chip ice cream, cinnamon bears, a new hip, new knees, new fingers, and new toes. Ann did everything on her own timeline and often joked that she would be late to her own funeral.

She is preceded in death by Dr. James and Lilian (Pedrazzi) Leary, parents, Kevin and Donald, brothers, and Dr. Timothy Howard, son.

She is survived by her brothers Jim (Noel) and Bruce (Eileen) Leary; children: Vernon (Nancy), Therese (Eoin) Fahy, Sean (Luzelena), Cristin (Ruben) Perez, Daniel, Bridget (Kevin) Stalnaker, James, and Joseph; grandchildren: Kevin, Brian, Steven, Ben Howard; Darren, Steven, Kira and Kristin Fahy; Alicia, Samuel Perez; Shannon Salyers, Kathleen and Samuel Stalnaker; and Lilian Howard; and three great-grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church on Yosemite Avenue in Merced at 10:00 o'clock on Tuesday, March 3. A rosary will precede the mass at 9:30.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Companion Animal Memorial Fund at UC Davis Veterinary Medicine Center (530) 752-7024.

www.cvobituaries.com



