Ann Marie Yeadon
JUL 15, 1948 - Aug 10, 2019
Ann Marie (Vincequerra) Yeadon, 7/15/48-8/10/19, passed quietly of natural causes surrounded by her family. She was born in San Jose, CA and was an Alumni for Lincoln High School. Ann Marie was a resident of Merced for the last 23 years. She was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital for several years and will leave a huge void. She is survived by her daughter Sharon and son Richard; sisters Rosa, Margaret, Elizabeth, and Kathleen; grandchildren Layla, Sabrina, Richard, Madison and Penelope; great grandchildren Mathew, Sofia, and Delilah; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was beloved by all and will be greatly missed.
There will be a Memorial Mass held for Ann Marie on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced, California. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Ann was a great lover of animals, so in lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Humane Society of the US.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Aug. 16 to Sept. 7, 2019