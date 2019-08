Ann Marie YeadonJUL 15, 1948 - Aug 10, 2019Ann Marie (Vincequerra) Yeadon, 7/15/48-8/10/19, passed quietly of natural causes surrounded by her family. She was born in San Jose, CA and was an Alumni for Lincoln High School. Ann Marie was a resident of Merced for the last 23 years. She was a volunteer at Mercy Hospital for several years and will leave a huge void. She is survived by her daughter Sharon and son Richard; sisters Rosa, Margaret, Elizabeth, and Kathleen; grandchildren Layla, Sabrina, Richard, Madison and Penelope; great grandchildren Mathew, Sofia, and Delilah; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was beloved by all and will be greatly missed.There will be a Memorial Mass held for Ann Marie on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9:00 am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced, California. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Ann was a great lover of animals, so in lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Humane Society of the US.